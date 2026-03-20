Serious crash in Kawarau Gorge

Map: NZTA

A person has been critically injured in a crash that is affecting part of a major highway in Central Otago.

Police said they received a report of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 6 (Gibbston Highway), near the Roaring Meg Lookout, about 5.20pm today.

"One person received critical injuries."

A spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency said all emergency services were attending and at least one lane may be closed for hours in the Kawarau Gorge.

"Road users should avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays."

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Cromwell attended and a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene also.

- Allied Media