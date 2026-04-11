Evacuations ordered as cyclone bears down

MetService's latest severe weather advisories, about 10am on Saturday. Image: MetService

MetService says damaging Cyclone Vaianu is likely to hit Northland and the north of Auckland from late tonight.

Meteorologist Devlin Lynden said the storm was currently north of New Zealand and was expected to gradually move south towards the country through today.

He said rain and winds would get stronger through this evening, and the cyclone would move rapidly south over the North Island during Sunday, bringing heavy rain and severe gale winds to many areas.

The agency has severe weather advisories in place for the whole of the North Island, and states of emergency are in force in Northland and Whakatāne District.

The Whakatāne District Council has issued a mandatory evacuation order for West End Ōhope residents.

The order is for all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including Beach Point Apartment complex. Residents must evacuate by 5pm today.

"We're not waiting for conditions to worsen - we're acting now while we still have the advantage of time,” Whakatāne's acting mayor Julie Jukes says.

“Protecting lives is our absolute priority. Those in West End, please leave now, while it is safe to do so,” Jukes says.

Local Controller Nicholas Woodley says council staff and police are about to begin door-knocking at the affected properties:

“Don't panic, go early - there is still time to move safely”.

Weather alerts

Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island are under a red strong wind warning and orange heavy rain warning from late this evening, and there are a slew of warnings and watches covering the entirety of the North Island.

In the South Island, eastern Marlborough - especially between Blenheim and Kaikoura, and about the Richmond Range - is under an orange heavy rain warning for 14 hours from 9am on Sunday.

Earlier this week, MetService warned the combination of damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal inundation brought by Cyclone Vaianu makes this a multi-hazard, potentially life-threatening event.

There were concerns for power outages, falling trees, flooding, slips and potential road closures that could isolate communities.

The forecaster urged people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, adjust plans as needed and be prepared to act, following all advice of local authorities.