Hostility and courtesy: How drivers are reacting to pressure at the petrol pumps

In New Zealand petrol prices are already climbing rapidly, with forecasts that they could push toward $4 a litre. Photo: RNZ

Stories of poor behaviour and motorists losing the plot at Dunedin petrol stations have been countered by others saying "everyone was courteous" as fuel prices skyrocket.

Global petrol prices have surged past US$100 a barrel as the Middle East conflict fighting disrupts supply routes.

In New Zealand petrol prices are already climbing rapidly, with forecasts that they could push toward $4 a litre - or higher - if the conflict escalates.

A social media post in a popular Dunedin group described chaotic scenes at a Green Island service station yesterday.

"Wtf is wrong with people? They’re absolutely losing the plot at Green Island NPD. Pushing in, abusing people, trying to steal fuel others have paid for and going on about it being survival of the fittest.

"Those acting like that, grow up. It’s not the end of the world."

A reader contacted the ODT to relay a different experience at the same petrol station.

"I went there last night at about 8pm, There was a bit of a line but it moved quickly, Everyone was courteous, the guy in front of me wanted 95 and apologised for holding me up, I wanted 95 also so no problem," Tim said.

"The lady next to me waved her arms at me, so I wound down the window to talk with her. She was just being nice and told me pump ahead was free, I said I’m all good.

"When it was my turn, I asked the lady behind me if she wanted to go around as I needed 95, She was very happy with this."

Others on social media weighed in with stories of being hostility and rudeness at the city's petrol stations.

"Got abused at the petrol station last week because I didn’t go to the first pump. I told him I needed 95 and the one in front of me didn’t have it.

"Apparently that was enough for him to call me a bitch. People are wild. I was honestly in shock."

Others replying to the post urged calm and compared the situation to the panic buying of toilet paper during Covid.

"Come on people, stop being greedy! If you all stopped panic buying there would be plenty for everyone, if this keeps up we will run out!"

- Allied Media