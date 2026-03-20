Ukraine consul keen to deepen ties with NZ

Ukraine honorary consul Olena Grubb is looking forward to strengthening academic and social ties between Ukraine and New Zealand. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Ukraine’s new honorary consul to the South Island says she has been impressed by New Zealanders’ knowledge and support of her country.

Olena Grubb assumed the role at a special ceremony at the Dunedin Club on Thursday, which was attended by several Ukrainian dignitaries.

She was ‘‘surprised but vindicated’’ to receive the honour.

‘‘I have been doing a lot of philanthropic work and working together with Ukrainian embassies and consulates also in other countries previously because I lived in Istanbul and I lived in Munich.

‘‘So it did not come as a complete surprise that I have been asked to occupy such an honourable position, but of course I felt very honoured truly to be able to represent the people of Ukraine in New Zealand.’’

Mrs Grubb said New Zealanders impressed her with their knowledge of world and local events.

‘‘This in my opinion comes from the fact that New Zealand is not so flooded with fake news as Russia or as Europe for example, or other parts of the world.

‘‘So thankfully [due] to your actually free and honest media that gets its information from their verified sources, New Zealanders are actually people who are very well informed about the actual situation in Ukraine.’’

Mrs Grubb has a legal and business background, with 15 years’ experience in cross-border investment, corporate, and property transactions at leading international law firms.

As honorary consul in Dunedin, Mrs Grubb will focus on strengthening cultural, academic, and economic ties between Ukraine and New Zealand, supporting the Ukrainian community, and promoting awareness of Ukraine during the ongoing Russian war against the country.

Her new role was a nice continuation of much of that work, she said.

‘‘This is a continuation of the work that I have been doing already, and it will open more opportunities for me to form various unions and corporations with the organisations in New Zealand, with primarily civic society.

‘‘Ukraine and New Zealand are the breadbaskets in a sense. New Zealand is a fruit, meat and dairy basket and we are the bread and sort of oil and sunflower, and we share very similar values. We share family values, we share hard work.’’

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and the war has dominated every part of Ukrainians’ lives since, she said.

‘‘I teach young people. For four years, my business in the Ukraine [has] not stopped for a day. My teaching [has] not stopped for a day.

‘‘So we had no interruption whatsoever. Yes, we had adjustments and there were tragic events going on, but we have never stopped.

‘‘I think people are tired. People are truly tired of the war.’’

Mrs Grubb was confident there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

‘‘The Russians tried to freeze us ... and turn off all the electricity. The winter was harsh but people survived the winter and people actually right now, I’m talking to them, they’re planning their gardening.

‘‘So I am absolutely sure that the outcome [will] be positive for Ukraine. The country will be very tired like any country after the war, but we will only accept peace on our terms. But I am very positive.’’

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz