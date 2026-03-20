Two freed from van crash which downed powerlines south of Dunedin

Two inured people have been freed from a van which brought down powerlines when it hit a pole on the highway south of Dunedin this morning.

The pair were trapped in the removal van as emergency services at the scene waited for the power to be isolated before they could be rescued.

Emergency services on site where a van crashed into a power pole on Waihola Highway this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

One was carried free on a stretcher and stabilised in an ambulance before being transferred to hospital.

Police were called to the crash on the Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) near Milburn at 7.50am.

The highway has now reopened after one lane was closed near the intersection with Narrowdale Rd.

Photo: Jo Jago

An update from PowerNet showed overhead line damage affecting Clarendon, Milburn and Waihola.

The estimated restoration time was 11.03am.