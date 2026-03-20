Loud boom as hybrid vehicle 'explodes' in central Dunedin

Firefighters attend what is believed to have been a battery explosion in a Toyota Corolla hybrid in Princes St on Friday morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom when a hybrid vehicle "exploded" at a central Dunedin intersection today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand senior firefighter Mike Taylor said they were called to the scene at about 10.18am after reports of an ‘‘explosion’’.

The incident happened at the intersection of Princes St and Moray Place.

He said it looked as though it could have potentially been an issue with the battery in the vehicle.

‘‘Because of the unpredictable nature of batteries, we've got to check it over carefully.’’

The scene was made safe and the vehicle was moved from the scene shortly afterwards.