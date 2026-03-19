Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Waikouaiti

Photo: ODT Files

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash in Waikouaiti.

Emergency services were called to the collision near the intersection of Main Rd (State Highway 1) and Beach St about 6.35pm today, a police spokeswoman said.

One patient received serious injuries and SH1 south-bound was closed, she said.

No other vehicles were involved.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the patient would be transported to Dunedin Hospital by road.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two Waikouaiti crews were on scene assisting police and ambulance staff.