Thursday, 19 March 2026

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Waikouaiti

    By Ruby Shaw
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: ODT Files
    Photo: ODT Files
    A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash in Waikouaiti. 

    Emergency services were called to the collision near the intersection of Main Rd (State Highway 1) and Beach St about 6.35pm today, a police spokeswoman said.

    One patient received serious injuries and SH1 south-bound was closed, she said.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the patient would be transported to Dunedin Hospital by road.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two Waikouaiti crews were on scene assisting police and ambulance staff.

     

     

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