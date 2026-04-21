'Threatening behaviour': Armed police swoop on Dunedin address

Armed police in Lancefield St. Photo: Tim Scott

Police are now speaking to someone after armed officers responding to a report of threatening behaviour swooped on a Dunedin address.

There was nothing to indicate anyone was injured in the incident, police said.

Three police cars and armed officers were blocking Sydney St in Caversham as the incident was unfolding in the adjoining Lancefield St.

Police in Sydney St. Photo: Tim Scott

Road spikes were brought out at the top of Lancefield St.

Police were called to the address at 10.52am in response to a report of threatening behaviour, a police spokeswoman said.

- Allied Media