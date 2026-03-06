Sealing begins at carpark

$690,000 work begun on the TPŌMA carpark last August is nearing completion. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Clutha District Council contractors began laying chip seal at Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre public carpark last Wednesday.

Work to seal the public carpark for more than 70 vehicles was announced in August last year and completion was expected by November.

A budget of $690,000 was allocated, which included resealing in three years’ time.

Clearwater Civil was contracted for the work, which involves pre-sealing activity, such as raising and levelling sections before applying seal, and installation of new lighting.

The work continues in stages to allow access for limited parking. The Charles St side is being sealed first then fenced to allow the ground to set.

The next stage will be behind the TPŌMA building.

On completion, vehicles will be restricted for at least four weeks, to allow the seal to settle and cure.

Clutha District Council deputy chief executive Jules Witt said the paving project represented the final step in the development of the community facility, which officially opened in August 2023.

‘‘[We] encourage all visitors to TPŌMA to take extra care when accessing the carpark while work is under way. Please get in touch with council by phoning 0800 801 350 if you have any questions or concerns,’’ Mr Witt said.