Fatal crash near Karitane

One person has died following a serious crash near Karitane.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision in Coast Rd, just south of Marks Rd, about 9.25am today.

In a statement late this afternoon, police said one person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has carried out an examination and Coast Rd would reopen this afternoon.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing, police said.

