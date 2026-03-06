Initiatives join forces for greater suicide awareness

Jahna Hancox, 13, of Kaitangata, rides mum Erin Green’s horse Abby during a suicide awareness fundraising ride commemorating Ms Green in Kaitangata recently. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A timely push for greater suicide awareness is allowing two initiatives to join forces in South Otago.

Kaitangata woman Joanne Marsh ran the inaugural Erin Green Memorial Horse Ride during Waitangi weekend, commemorating her daughter, who died in 2023.

Before the ride, Ms Marsh said an organising committee would seek a suitable suicide prevention organisation to receive the resulting funds.

The event attracted 39 riders and raised $1800 through entry fees, donations and a sausage sizzle.

Earlier this month, Milton man Shane Bichan also helped highlight suicide awareness, after completing a 2100km, length-of-New Zealand journey on foot.

To date, his efforts have raised more than $38,000 towards an initiative to help loved ones deal with the aftermath of suicide.

Ms Marsh said the timing of Mr Bichan’s fundraiser was a happy circumstance, and funds raised through the ride would go towards his Givealittle page.

‘‘We didn’t know Shane’s fundraiser would be taking place at the same time, but our committee has decided it’s a great way to support better services for all those affected by suicide in South Otago.

‘‘This is an issue that affects just so many people locally and nationwide, and the amazing support both we and Shane have received during these events shows how important it is to do what we can to make services more available for local people.

‘‘Erin struggled to get help for several years, and I think she’d be pleased to see people stepping up and coming together to help improve things.’’

Ms Marsh said a horse ride had been chosen in Erin’s memory as it was her ‘‘happy place’’.

‘‘Erin loved riding on the hills above Kai, and her daughter Jahna was able to take part on Erin’s horse Abby last weekend. It was a special event, and we’re hoping to run it again next year.’’

She thanked sponsors and supporters for making the event possible and landowners City Forests for trail access.

Need help?

● Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

● Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

● Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

● Healthline: 0800 611 116.