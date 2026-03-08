All Saints’ fruit, veges scheme returns

Keen to let the Dunedin community know that the All Saints’ Fruit & Veges scheme is up and running for 2026 are (from left) the Rev Ruth Doig of St Martin’s Church, North East Valley, volunteers Frances Reid, Ayanda Mthethwa, Glennys Faulds, and All Saints’ Vicar the Rev Canon Michael Wallace. Photos: Brenda Harwood

Fresh and affordable fruit and vegetables are on the menu once again, as the All Saints’ Fruit & Veges scheme gets under way for the year.

The scheme, which has been running for 11 years, is going strong with busy distribution centres across the city and is as much in demand as ever.

Founded in February 2015 by All Saints’ Anglican Church, the not-for-profit project uses bulk-buying power to supply bargain-price fruit and vegetables to hundreds of households across the city each Thursday.

The headquarters of the scheme is All Saints’ Anglican Church in North Dunedin, and there are volunteer-run distribution centres in North East Valley, Caversham, St Kilda, Blueskin Bay, Port Chalmers and Andersons Bay.

All Saints’ Church vicar the Rev Canon Michael Wallace said the scheme relied on volunteers to run its distribution centres, "and we have been very lucky to have so many great people ready and willing to help out".

The volunteers come from all walks of life, from students to retired people.

University of Otago student Frances Reid has been a volunteer on and off since 2024 and said helping out the community "feels good".

"Our customers are lovely — it’s great to have the chance to get to know them," she said.

Buyer Jack Barrie is now in his second year of making the selections of fruit and vegetables, which are sourced through the MG Dunedin fresh produce suppliers’ group.

Mr Barrie said his focus was on getting the best value produce available, while maintaining a good variety.

"Our customers seem to be really happy with the mix of fruit and vegetables we are able to provide in the bags, which is positive," he said.

Jack Barrie.

In recent years, the All Saints’ Fruit & Veges scheme has expanded into other core produce, and milk, eggs and 10kg bags of potatoes.

The produce is generally sold in pre-ordered packs, valued at $4 for one person, $7 for two people and $14 family packs.

At present this is done through the All Saints’ Fruit and Vegetables website, although work is under way on creating a cellphone app.

Along with distributing the pre-packed fruit and vegetables, All Saints’ also hosts a produce stall on Thursdays, 8.45am-10am and 4pm-6pm.

How to order

Distribution centres are located at Caversham Presbyterian Church, Holy Cross Church (St Kilda), Blueskin Bay Library, Holy Trinity Church (Port Chalmers), St Martin’s Church (North East Valley), St Michael’s Church (Andersons Bay) and All Saints’ Church, 786 Cumberland St.

Customers must pre-order and pay (online or with cash) by Monday for the produce packs.

The funds are used for the scheme’s weekly shop.

A sales table is also set up at All Saints’ hall, where people can browse and buy produce.

To sign up and order All Saints’ Fruit & Vege scheme produce, visit the website All Saints’ Fruit and Vegetables or Facebook dnfruitandvege, or phone the parish office on (03) 479-2212.

