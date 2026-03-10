Motorcyclist killed in Karitane crash named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man who died in a crash near Karitane on Saturday has been identified as Dunedin man Calum Rate.
Mr Rate, who was riding a motorcycle, died in a two-vehicle collision in Coast Rd, Karitane, about 9.25am.
Mr Rate was part of the Dunedin branch of The Scooter Division, a group of scooter enthusiasts.
A fellow member said Mr Rate was a good friend of his.
The group had plans for a memorial ride soon.