Motorcyclist killed in Karitane crash named

    Calum Rate. Photo: Social media
    The man who died in a crash near Karitane on Saturday has been identified as Dunedin man Calum Rate.

    Mr Rate, who was riding a motorcycle, died in a two-vehicle collision in Coast Rd, Karitane, about 9.25am.

    Mr Rate was part of the Dunedin branch of The Scooter Division, a group of scooter enthusiasts.

    A fellow member said Mr Rate was a good friend of his.

    The group had plans for a memorial ride soon.

     

