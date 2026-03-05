Passion unites generations

Sommer Penson has owned her 2018 2SS Chevrolet Camaro for about two years. Photo: Sam Henderson

Shared passions for powerful vehicles are bringing two generations closer together.

Sommer Penson is the proud owner of a 2018 2SS Chevrolet Camaro.

The left-hand-drive US-built sports car features a 455-horsepower 6.2-litre V8 engine.

"I love driving it."

"It’s rear-wheel drive so all the power comes from the back."

Part of owning the car for Miss Penson was joining the local Stateside Streeters club.

The group focuses on post-1948 American-origin vehicles such as classic muscle cars, hot rods and later models such as Miss Penson’s Camaro.

Miss Penson has officially joined the organisation after years of attending events with her father, Brian, a life member who has been with the club since 1982.

Her American muscle car is an opportunity to spend quality time with her father.

"Yeah, just being with dad doing the Christmas do’s and the anniversary do’s and all that," Miss Penson said.

The pair have travelled to all sorts of events around the region together, including car shows in Milton, Lawrence and Cromwell as well as gatherings in Dunedin.

She also enjoys time spent with the other members of the community.

"I’ve been around most of the car club people there since I was really little so I’ve got along with most of the people there.

"We give each other jokes every time we come in."

Miss Penson said she relied on her father and other club members to help her learn more about the vehicle.

"So if I’ve got a problem with a car they’ll help me out with it."

While she is one of the younger members, she enjoys the environment and hopes others will get involved.

"I would like to see more younger people there as well as more females as well."

She encouraged others her age not to be "scared" to join a club with older members.

"It’s probably easier to enjoy old people than young people, there is not as much drama."

Miss Penson’s Camaro will be one of many beautiful vehicles that will be on display at the Great USA Day at Tahuna Park on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Stateside Streeters club, proudly supports the Otago Community Hospice.

