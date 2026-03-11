Otago University confirms meningococcal case

The University of Otago has confirmed a case of meningococcal disease within the student community.

In an email to students, vice-chancellor Grant Robertson said the university was working with public health to contain the infection.

He said close contacts had been notified and offered antibiotic and vaccination protection.

Grant Robertson said the risk was low for the wider student community as the meningococcal disease infection was passed on only though close or prolonged contact with an infected person.

Meningococcal bacteria live in people's noses and throats and are spread by coughing, sneezing, or contact with nose and throat secretions.

"Although the bacteria can be passed from person to person, it is relatively uncommon for even family contacts to become ill," Robertson said.

He said it was important to know the symptoms and seek medical help quickly if students felt unwell. Symptoms could appear suddenly and may include:

Fever

Severe headache

Neck stiffness

Sensitivity to light

Nausea or vomiting

Cold hands and feet or limb pain

Drowsiness or difficulty waking

Confusion

A rash that does not fade when pressed.

"If you experience fever together with headache, neck stiffness, or feel suddenly very unwell, please seek medical help immediately."