US automotive history set to be celebrated

The Great USA Day is returning to Dunedin in full force for its 36th anniversary.
Stateside Streeters Car Club hosts the annual event, which promises an outstanding gathering of more than 150 iconic vehicles ranging from immaculate stock and lovingly restored classics to roaring hot rods, fierce street machines and powerful muscle cars.
Legendary brands such as Dodge, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Hudson and GMC will be displayed. Cooke Howlison Dunedin and Dunedin City Ford will showcase their latest models and there will be some imported cars for sale.
Children can enjoy interactive model car driving, free lolly scrambles and face painting.
Adults can browse bustling trade stalls and buy souvenir T-shirts. There will be a range of food vendors as well as coffee carts and ice-cream. Fuel vouchers will be randomly drawn throughout the day for entrants.
New this year is a fabulous retro costume contest for men and women. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their absolute best 1950s to 1960s rock'n'roll style or an all-out United States-themed outfit to win fantastic prizes.
Gates for the main event will open at 10am on Saturday, March 7. The entry fee is $10 for adults and participants while children under 12 are free. Spectators can use eftpos at the gate.
Proceeds will support the work of the Otago Community Hospice.
Main sponsors include Concord Inn, T.L. MacLean, Commercial Hire NZ and Webbers Gourmet Chicken.