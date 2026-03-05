US automotive history set to be celebrated

Kelly Spiers, of Dunedin, stepped out in style at a previous Great USA Day in a dress that matched her 1971 Pontiac HO TransAm. File photos: Linda Robertson

Revving engines, the smell of petrol and the dazzling shine of polished chrome are set to take over Tahuna Park on Saturday for a massive celebration of American automotive history.

The Great USA Day is returning to Dunedin in full force for its 36th anniversary.

Stateside Streeters Car Club hosts the annual event, which promises an outstanding gathering of more than 150 iconic vehicles ranging from immaculate stock and lovingly restored classics to roaring hot rods, fierce street machines and powerful muscle cars.

Legendary brands such as Dodge, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Hudson and GMC will be displayed. Cooke Howlison Dunedin and Dunedin City Ford will showcase their latest models and there will be some imported cars for sale.

The Friday night cruise starts at 7pm from Tahuna Park and travels to Portobello before returning for a social barbecue. Graphic: Mat Patchett

Two mystery judges will have the difficult task of awarding prizes for the top 10 vehicles and best motorbike and the festival offers plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

Children can enjoy interactive model car driving, free lolly scrambles and face painting.

Adults can browse bustling trade stalls and buy souvenir T-shirts. There will be a range of food vendors as well as coffee carts and ice-cream. Fuel vouchers will be randomly drawn throughout the day for entrants.

New this year is a fabulous retro costume contest for men and women. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their absolute best 1950s to 1960s rock'n'roll style or an all-out United States-themed outfit to win fantastic prizes.

Axl Tilden, of Dunedin, had a bony companion in his Halloween-themed 1975 Plymouth Fury at last year’s Great USA Day.

The fun will begin the night before with the traditional Great USA Day Cruise on March 6, from 7pm as a spectacular convoy of cruisers will depart from the new location of Tahuna Park and travel along a scenic route to Portobello before returning to the Pirates Rugby Club Rooms at Hancock Park for a relaxed barbecue and social catch-up.

Gates for the main event will open at 10am on Saturday, March 7. The entry fee is $10 for adults and participants while children under 12 are free. Spectators can use eftpos at the gate.

Proceeds will support the work of the Otago Community Hospice.

Main sponsors include Concord Inn, T.L. MacLean, Commercial Hire NZ and Webbers Gourmet Chicken.