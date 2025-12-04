Community concerns around rubbish on roadsides and board responsibilities were top-of-mind at a straightforward West Harbour Community Board meeting last week.

The Star was unable to attend the meeting, held last week Wednesday at the Rolfe Room, Port Chalmers Town Hall, so spoke to new board chairman Jarrod Hodson for the highlights.

Mr Hodson said local resident Steve Dunder attended the public forum to highlight concerns about growing amounts of rubbish, in particular fast food containers, on the roadsides between Port Chalmers and Aramoana. These were possibly being tossed from cars.

Mr Dunder said he regularly collected large bags of rubbish while walking in the area, and asked the board for its help in addressing the problem.

The amount of rubbish lying around on the roadsides could pose a danger to pedestrians and cyclists in the area, he said.

The board discussed the issue and undertook to launch an education campaign via social media to highlight the problem and urge residents to be proactive around litter.

It was also decided to contact Keep Dunedin Beautiful, in the hopes a community cleanup or adopt-a-spot project could be organised, Mr Hodson said.

A planned appearance at the public forum by the Port Chalmers Swimming Club in support of a funding application was forestalled when they were directed to the Lion Foundation for support.

Mr Hodson said the remainder of the meeting was dedicated to general board business, including the allocation of board members’ areas of responsibility within the West Harbour community and organisations.

The following areas of responsibility were decided:

Port noise liaison committee — Jarrod Hodson, Angela McErlane, and Marian Poole; Ravensbourne liaison (including Ravensdown Community Liaison Group) — Jarrod Hodson; infrastructure liaison — Angela McErlane; Long Beach and Pūrākaunui Amenities Society — Duncan Eddy; Aramoana liaison — Barbara Olah; West Harbour Emergency Response Group — Barbara Olah and Angela McErlane; policing matters — Wayne Sefton; social media — Duncan Eddy and Jarrod Hodson; historic information panels (board project) — Marian Poole.

After discussion of the issues around the cancellation of a state housing project in Albertson Ave, it was decided to establish a community housing liaison position, Mr Hodson said.

That would be the responsibility of Duncan Eddy.

In addition, a new position of West Harbour Community Board grants liaison was established and would be the responsibility of Marian Poole.

It was decided to discontinue involvement in the OAR FM "Round the Boards" podcast.

Finally, the board considered its community plan, which required updating. A board workshop would be scheduled to tackle that, Mr Hodson said.

The next meeting will be held on February 25, 2026, 6pm-8pm, at the Rolfe Room, Port Chalmers Library.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz