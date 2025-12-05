Stolen jewellery man swallowed in heist 'recovered'

The Fabergé locket was worth more than $33,500. Photo: SCREENSHOT

A Fabergé locket worth more than $33,500, swallowed by a man during an alleged theft at an Auckland jewellery store, has been "recovered".

Police had been called at 3.30pm last Friday to the store in Auckland city where a man was accused of picking up a Fabergé James Bond Octopussy Egg pendant and swallowing it.

Court documents reveal the pendant was worth $33,585.

Inspector Grae Anderson told RNZ the man underwent a medical assessment at the time of his arrest and an officer had been assigned to constantly monitor him.

Police confirmed the item was back in their possession last night.

An online listing for the locket said it had been crafted from 18ct yellow gold and set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires.

A golden octopus inside the locket was set with two black diamonds for eyes.

Police said the 32-year-old man who swallowed the pendant remained in custody and would appear in Auckland District Court next week.

Partridge Jewellers, where court documents list the item as being stolen from, is yet to respond to RNZ's request for comment.