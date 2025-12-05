Kids suffer burns in daycare waterslide mistake

At least five children have suffered chemical burns after a corrosive product was used on a water slide instead of detergent at a Christchurch childcare centre.



RNZ understands the children and two adults have been taken to hospital from Kindercare in the suburb of Woolston, one of whom is in a serious condition and the others in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted at 1.18pm today and sent crews from Woolston and Christchurch City stations, including a hazmat unit as a precaution.

Woolston Senior Station Officer John Herriot said a corrosive product had mistakenly been used instead of detergent on a makeshift waterslide.

"The teachers have had a waterslide - bit of fun for the kids - out the back today and at some point of time some detergent's unfortunately been misidentified and a corrosive product has ended up on the slip and slide.

"This has caused some irritation to the children's skin and some light blistering. We've just responded with our specialist hazmat response along with ... St John to resolve the issue."

St John said it was treating multiple patients after a chemical incident at the childcare centre. Photo: RNZ

The ambulance service said it was alerted to the incident at 1.13pm.

In total, 40 patients were assessed and those that were not taken to hospital were uninjured.

"Eighteen units responded: nine ambulances, three rapid response units, five operations managers and one Major Incident Support Team vehicle."

St John national operations manager Chris Harrison said the patients had suffered chemical burns and blisters.

"They were on a kids' playground slide, which the product had been poured down, and then they've slid down the slide and then the teacher that was injured was at the base of the slide in a paddling pool."

Parents were "pretty upset but pragmatic about the situation", Harrison said.

"The childcare facility has responded well, and as a result, the parents haven't been as carried away as some may expect."

An RNZ reporter saw one child put into an ambulance.

Nikita Wagstaff said her daughter suffered a small burn to her hand, but was otherwise OK. Photo: RNZ

Parent Nikita Wagstaff said her daughter suffered a small burn to her hand, but was otherwise OK.

Another parent told RNZ that children were affected by a chemical used to clean a slide. They did not know what the chemical was, and their child had not been affected.

RNZ has approached the childcare centre, but staff refused to comment.

WorkSafe confirmed is in contact with Kindercare in Woolston.

"We have opened an investigation and will attend the scene to gather evidence and understand the circumstances," a spokesperson said.