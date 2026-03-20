Sewage plant failure: air trapped in pipes, report says

The Moa Point Treatment Plant failed on February 4. Photo: RNZ

The catastrophic failure of the Moa Point wastewater treatment plant may have been caused by air trapped in the pipes, a report reveals.

The Wellington plant failed on February 4 this year, flooding the facility and sending millions of litres of raw sewage into the sea each day.

Wellington City Council today released the first report into the ongoing saga.

Wellington Water commissioned the engineering report the day after the failure to understand how the plant could be operated during the recovery.

Experts from Stantec used software to develop a hydraulic model of the plant and replicated the likely flow of water running through it when it failed.

While the report was not commissioned to identify the cause, it revealed valuable information, Wellington Mayor Andrew Little's office said.

"The report found that air can become trapped in the wastewater bypass pipeline, particularly when there is a high flow of wastewater passing through the plant.

"It is possible that trapped air could disrupt the flow of wastewater, pushing it backwards and flooding the plant."

There was a "significant risk" of the air being trapped in the system, causing a "choke point", the report said, and if it did happen, it would be "a likely cause of the flooding".

The bypass system allows screened wastewater to bypass further treatment - like disinfection - and be discharged out to sea when the plant is at maximum capacity.

The experts suggested Wellington Water install additional air release equipment at specific locations in the system.

"This is expected to provide some improvement to the issues identified until the design of a new bypass pipeline alignment and connection can be developed and implemented."

The report was just one piece of the puzzle, Little said.

"There are other areas of interest that require a more detailed investigation, and Wellington Water has commissioned an external specialist to conduct a wider investigation into these other factors.

"It's natural to want a quick answer, but it's important that we take the time to uncover all the facts and not draw conclusions too early.

"Wellingtonians deserve assurance that our recovery addresses the root cause and any related factors, so we can be confident we're preventing this from happening again."

Air pocket 'burping' seen since

The report revealed that plant operator Veolia told Wellington Water at a meeting this week that crews had observed the burping of air pockets during the storm on March3 when there was a high level of water running through the system.

"The operator... observed burping of large air pockets and large splashes from the outlet chamber during the initial pumping sequences," it said.

That showed the air release capacity of a vent pipe downstream had been exceeded at times, the report said.

Experts identified other potential risks at the plant and made a number of technical recommendations.

"Wellington Water should address the potential risk of a blockage or debris in the outfall section of the pipe and implement monitoring of operating pressures in the ocean outfall (during the recovery phase at a minimum)."

The company should also review the condition of existing air and isolation valves, and replace them if necessary, the report said.

CCTV from the pipeline showed the polyurethane liner had eroded and cement mortar had potentially degraded in some sections, it said.

"This has occurred due to high velocity super-critical (shallow and fast) flow impacting on the liner.

"This flow regime presents risks to the long-term durability of the effluent pipeline liner and structural steel which warrants additional review and investigation."

An independent Crown review into the failure is also under way, and its final report is expected in August.