Dan Carter kicks new Christchurch stadium into life

Crusaders legend Dan Carter, Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon were among the crowd that gathered to open the city's new stadium on Friday morning.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha was held before the first event takes place next month.

The ceremony included a site blessing and speeches, before guests had the option to walk through the new facility.

Dan Carter kicked a penalty at the new stadium. Photo: CCC

Carter tested the field out with a successful kick at goal from the 22m line, proving he has still got it.

Carter's dad Neville also held the ribbon as Mauger, Luxon and Arahura Araitia-Tau officially opened the stadium.

Carter, 44, will play alongside his father and uncles John, David, Dennis and Phil, plus his cousin William, in Southbridge’s golden oldies match on Easter Sunday to mark the club’s 150th jubilee.

Neville, a Southbridge life member, still plays for the golden oldies and will join up with his brothers for the first time since the 1980s.

Costing $683 million, the new fully covered stadium is Christchurch City Council’s largest project.

The first major events at the stadium include the Super Rugby Pacific: Super Round from April 24 to 26, three more Crusaders home games, and the Warriors v North Queensland Cowboys NRL match on June 21.

The sold-out opening Super Round fixture between the Crusaders and Waratahs will be on the Friday night.

The All Blacks’ first test at the new stadium, on July 4 against France, has also sold out.

Dan Carter, Mayor Phil Mauger and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: CCC

English pop star Robbie Williams will be on stage for the first international concert at the stadium in November, while the Foo Fighters are set to play there in January next year.

The stadium will also be opened up to the public from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 2 for its first Community Open Day.

The fully covered, multi-use arena is the largest construction project undertaken by Christchurch City Council.

"Christchurch has a real sense of momentum about it, and the Te Kaha Project has played an important role in the long journey of the city’s rebuild," Mauger said.

"I’m delighted that this day has finally arrived and we get to see this amazing stadium finished. I’m so proud of council staff and everyone who has contributed to delivering One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha – on time and within budget no less.

"I want to acknowledge the Crown for their contribution. Their support allowed us to get the project off the ground and deliver this world-class facility."

"Most of our contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers have come from Canterbury and the South Island.

A ribbon cutting event was held at Christchurch’s new stadium on Friday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"This project has supported local jobs, strengthened local firms, and injected confidence into our regional industries – it’s a real local success story," Mauger said.

About 4000 people worked on the project for about 2.4 million hours.

"This is a feat of engineering, design, and human dedication. Everyone involved has been a real credit to your companies," Mauger said.

The city council has also undertaken several projects to integrate the stadium into the surrounding neighbourhood.

"The Te Kaharoa precinct is well connected to our public transport network and accommodation providers.

"We’re also just a stone’s throw from some of the best hospitality and retail spots Christchurch has to offer,” Mauger said.

Te Kaha is a shortened version of Te Kaharoa (meaning ‘enduring strength’), which is the name that Ngāi Tūāhuriri gifted to the land bounded by Madras, Hereford, Barbadoes and Tuam Sts.

"The contribution of Ngāi Tūāhuriri goes beyond the gifted name. From the exterior façade reflecting the natural Canterbury landscape, to the kowhaiwhai seating pattern, the artwork woven throughout the stadium and precinct reflects the unique character and history of our region and the Ngāi Tūāhuriri people."

Photo: CCC

Local visual artist and graphic designer Morgan Darlison (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Tainui) produced a range of artworks that feature throughout the stadium.

The stadium has a maximum capacity of more than 37,000 for concerts, but has the ability to transform into a cut-down event mode.

"This is a place for our people. A place where families will make memories, where young people will be inspired by their heroes, and where visitors will feel the pride, energy, and optimism that defines the Christchurch of today," Mauger said.

Over the next month of the project, system checks, turf care and staff training will continue ahead of the first event, Super Rugby Pacific’s Super Round which will be held over Anzac Weekend (24 - 26 April).

-Allied Media