Appeal after store worker's arm 'broken in robbery'

Photo: RNZ

Christchurch police are appealing for the public's help after they say a store worker's arm was broken during an aggravated robbery.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Podmore, of Christchurch Metro CIB, said the assault happened around 7.30pm yesterday at a store in Main South Rd.

"Four masked people entered the store and stole items, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

"During the robbery, one of the workers at the store was assaulted by one of the offenders and suffered a broken arm. They were transported to hospital by ambulance."

Police located the stolen vehicle later in the evening in Ellesmere Rd, Lincoln, however the alleged offenders were not with the vehicle and have yet to be found, Det Sgt Podmore said.

"Police are urging for anyone with information about this incident, or the alleged offenders, to please come forward.

"Additionally, if you were in the Main South Road, or surrounding areas, in Hornby between 7pm and 8pm last night, and saw a grey Toyota Rav 4 or have dashcam/CCTV footage of the vehicle, please get in touch."

Information could be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260327/8118.

Alternatively, it could be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media