NZ joins statement condemning Iran's attacks in Gulf

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand has joined 19 other countries in condemning Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf.

In a collective statement, the countries, including the United Kingdom and Germany, expressed "deep concern" about the escalating conflict.

They called on Iran to immediately cease threats, laying mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block commercial vessels from travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

But some of New Zealand's most like-minded partners, including Australia, were notably absent from the statement.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasised the attacks against fuel tankers and energy infrastructure were leading to higher fuel prices for New Zealanders.

"That's why we have joined the United Kingdom and other countries in condemning Iran's attacks in the Gulf."

Iran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to ships carrying fuel and critical goods to "places like New Zealand", he said.

"New Zealand has a longstanding record of working with like-minded partners to ensure open supply lines for global trade."

The statement also expressed its signatories would be ready "to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait".

Luxon clarified any such future support would need to be considered by Cabinet.

The statement called for a moratorium on strikes against civilian oil and gas infrastructure.

The countries said Iran's actions would be felt across the world, especially by the most vulnerable.

They welcomed the International Energy Agency's decision to release strategic petroleum reserves.

Throughout the statement, they called for a recognition of international and maritime security and freedom of navigation law by all states.

"We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security."