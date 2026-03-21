Govt orders complete review of Dog Control Act

Local Government Minister Simon Watts. Photo: RNZ

The government is ordering a complete review of the decades-old Dog Control Act after sustained criticism the current law is not enough.

It comes after a spate of incidents, including the death of a woman in Northland last month after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The SPCA says it has been calling for changes for more than a decade. Council animal control officers have also been calling for more powers.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts says recent attacks have been horrific.

"New Zealanders are appalled by recent attacks by aggressive and out-of-control dogs. People are reporting that they are avoiding areas in their neighbourhood because they have been attacked or have reason to believe they will be," he said.

"Kiwis should be able to walk, run, or take their kids to the park without worrying about being harmed."

Watts said the government has heard clearly from Local Government NZ and councils that the Dog Control Act is outdated and stopping them doing their jobs.

This was putting unnecessary strain on the wider system, he said.

The scope of the review is still being worked out but will look at areas that may be putting barriers in place.

It will also delve into penalties and consequences for dog owners who are not compliant and obligations around desexing.

"We are also updating enforcement guidelines so dog control officers have a consistent approach to their work, with clarity on how they should respond and what tools are available to them," the minister said.

But Watts said dog control issues were best managed locally by councils, which already had enforcement powers under the existing law.

He has sent a letter to every council outlining what he says are his expectations, and to encourage them to make full use of the powers they have now.

"As we review the Act, I want councils to be able to confidently say they are using every power available to tackle this issue," Watts said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo: RNZ

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said while the review was under way police would support dog control officers when they needed help.

"Police have a role to play in dog control when council staff have safety concerns while dealing with dangerous and high-risk dogs. Police will accompany council staff where Police-only powers are required or there are significant safety risks," Mitchell said.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said the Department of Conservation would step up monitoring on conservation land and expand its professional hunter response so cases involving feral or uncontrolled dogs can be dealt with quickly.

Speaking to RNZ's Checkpoint before the Northland death, Watts said there would not be time for law changes before the election.

However, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon later said he was open to the government intervening.