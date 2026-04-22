Body found in storm search for missing Wellington man

Search teams have including the dive squad and a dog unit. Photo: RNZ

A body has been found in the search for a Wellington man who disappeared when floodwaters surged through his home earlier this week.

Search teams, including the dive squad and a dog unit, have been looking for Philip Sutton, who disappeared from his house in South Karori Rd on Monday.

Police were now working to recover the body.

Sutton's silver Suzuki Swift was discovered by police just before 11am today and a body found about 12.30pm.

Philip Sutton went missing from his home on Monday. Photo: NZ Police

Police said there was a "substantial distance" between the two and it was too early to determine how the body came to be at its location.

The water level was "extremely high" and police now needed to piece together events.

The car had sustained moderate damage, considering the treatment it was subjected to.

Yesterday brought more rain and the search was paused due to unstable stream banks, variable and fast-moving water, debris and damaged terrain.

The search resumed today just after 8am.

Wellington District Prevention Manager, Inspector Fleur de Bes, asked members of the public to respect advice and allow teams to work safely at the scene.

She said Philips's family were in close contact with police. They had expressed thanks for the public's concern and support, but asked for privacy.

Inspector Dean Silvester told RNZ the search conditions had been challenging.

The location was semi-rural and there were concerns around debris, water levels, bank subsidence and wastewater contamination.

Debris could be seen in trees more than a metre off the ground. "So that gives some indication of the ferocity," he said.