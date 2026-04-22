New measles case possibly exposed at Warbirds

Photo: Supplied/ US CDC

Health New Zealand has confirmed a new measles case in Wellington.

National Protection Clinical Director Dr Susan Jack said it was not known to be linked to any previous cases or overseas travel.

She said the person may have been exposed to measles at Warbirds Over Wānaka on Friday, April 3 - Sunday, April 5, or at the Ultra New Zealand music festival in Wellington on Friday, April 10.

The person visited a number of places in the capital while infectious over four days from April 15.

These included Te Iho - formerly Bowen House - McDonalds Mana, Westpac corporate headquarters, Tākina, and Mediterranean Foods.

They were also at RE Burger in Palmerston North on April 19.

Dr Jack said people across the country should check if they visited the locations at the dates and times listed on the Health New Zealand website.

"Measles is a serious and highly infectious illness, which can affect adults as well as children and babies," she said.

"If you have symptoms of measles, please seek care and phone ahead before visiting your doctor or healthcare provider so they can take precautions to prevent measles spreading.

"This latest case is a timely reminder for everyone to check if you and your whānau are immune to measles."

She said the best defence against measles was getting immunised.

Measles symptoms included a runny nose, fever, cough, sore watery pink eyes (conjunctivitis) and a rash that develops a few days after fever.