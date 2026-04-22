Truck crash closes key South Island highway

A heavy vehicle tow was being sent to move the truck. Photo: Supplied/Matthew Topp

The main inland route between Nelson and Christchurch will be closed for hours after a truck crash this morning.

Emergency services were called about 9am to the single-vehicle crash near Dellows Bluff on State Highway 6, south of Murchison.

Police said the driver sustained minor injuries.

The truck is blocking both lanes of the highway and there is no nearby alternative route from Murchison to the West Coast or Springs Junction.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said late this morning that a heavy vehicle tow was being sent to move the truck, but it would take several hours to arrive.

Motorists were asked to delay their travel if possible.