Star fullback makes surprise comeback for Highlanders

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens will start at Fullback for the Highlanders against Moana Pasifika on Sunday. Photo: Getty

One Highlanders fullback will make a surprise early comeback but another has confirmed his status as one of the unluckiest players in New Zealand rugby.

Star custodian Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was officially listed last week as being out for another three or four games after injuring an ankle in the game against Moana Pasifika at North Shore Stadium on March 27.

However, he has made spectacular progress in his rehabilitation and will again wear the No 15 jersey for the rematch with Moana Pasifika in the Super Round game in Christchurch on Sunday.

"I think we’ve got a really good medical team who work really hard with the players to get them back as fast as possible," Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said.

"At the time, it (Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ injury) looked quite serious in terms of time but it’s come back a lot quicker, so it’s nice to have him back."

Heading in the opposite direction is luckless fullback Finn Hurley.

The youngster has been plagued by injuries over the past two years, and after returning from a foot problem to play 34 minutes against the Blues, he is out again — for four to six weeks — with a hamstring injury.

"He’s really frustrated," Joseph said.

"You can see what he can do when he enters a game. He’s had limited rugby in the last two years but he can come into a big game and make a difference.

"That’s the potential Finn has as a player. It’s just getting him on the track now."

There is one more piece of bad news in the backs for the Highlanders.

Utility Reesjan Pasitoa fractured his ankle in club rugby at the weekend and has been scratched for the season.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens replaces Taine Robinson in an all-new Highlanders back three to play Moana Pasifika at the new Christchurch stadium.

Both wingers, Caleb Tangitau (concussion) and Jona Nareki (minor ankle injury), are scratched.

The pair have each had fine seasons and have started all nine games, racking up 659 and 669 minutes respectively.

Jonah Lowe, who was in excellent form at centre before missing last week’s loss to the Blues, returns from a calf niggle to start on the right wing, and Xavier Tito-Harris earns a first start on the left wing after scoring a try off the bench in his debut at Eden Park.

Tito-Harris, a native Aucklander, showed "energy and hunger" in his first minutes for the Highlanders, Joseph said.

"I thought, when he came on, he created some really good opportunities, scored a try, created another opportunity for a try.

"He’s been playing really well for our Bravehearts, and training really well, so he gets another opportunity."

There are four changes to the Highlanders’ forward pack.

Tighthead prop Saula Ma’u make his first start of the season after coming back from shoulder surgery, and Soane Vikena will get an opportunity to help the Highlanders remedy their lineout woes with Jack Taylor benched after 12 straight starts at hooker.

Oliver Haig replaces Sean Withy on the blindside flank, and Tomas Lavanini is back at lock for TK Howden, the only forward apart from Taylor to have started all nine games.

Hugh Renton reappears on a bench with a 6-2 split.

Highlanders team to play Moana Pasifika

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Xavier Tito-Harris, Cameron Millar, Adam Lennox, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Oliver Haig, Tomas Lavanini, Mitch Dunshea, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot (co-captain). Reserves: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Angus Ta’avao, TK Howden, Hugh Renton, Lucas Casey, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson.