Black Ferns stun Canada

Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker fends off a tackle from Canada's Shoshanah Seumanutafa in Kansas City. Photo: Getty Imgaes

New Zealand's Black Ferns have avenged their World Cup semifinal loss to Canada last year, with a stunning victory at the Pacific Four Series clash in the United States.

In a rugby match delayed three hours due to lightning in Kansas City on Friday (local time), the Kiwis beat the Canadians 36-14.

In a stunning turnaround, the Black Ferns overcame a 14-5 deficit at halftime, running in five tries in the second half with some scintillating running and handling.

They took the lead for the first time in the 61st minute, when Kaipo Olsen-Baker got the ball down amid a crowd of bodies.

The referee initially ruled 'held up over the line' but a TMO interjection saw the decision overturned.

The Kiwis scored again two minutes later with a brilliant try to Maama Mo'onia Vaipulu, and the pressure from there on was too much for Canada.

The United States play Australia in the later game today.

The Black Ferns beat the US 48-15 last weekend, while Canada beat Australia 24-0.