Captaincy bringing out best in Brooker

Grace Brooker was at a crossroads in her career.

The former Black Fern needed a refresh after spending the best part of the last decade plugging away for Canterbury and later Matatū.

She found that in a code switch, linking up with the Essendon Bombers to play AFLW after last year’s Super Rugby Aupiki.

“Mentally and emotionally, I think I was at a point where I was starting to question my own values,’’ Brooker told the Otago Daily Times.

“But moving over there, I leaned on those values pretty hard and to get rewarded for sticking to them has been amazing.

“Coming back... it’s just given me strength to be myself and trust what I know, trust what I can do.

“It’s been pretty awesome. I’m super appreciative of Essendon for letting me into their amazing environment and having a go at such a fun sport.’’

Adding new skills in her aerial, kicking and running game through AFLW helped Brooker prepare for her return to Matatū — and a new role — for 2026.

Brooker has taken over the captaincy of the team representing the South Island from Black Fern Alana Bremner, who has been overseas.

The 27-year-old said it was an “absolute honour’’ to lead the franchise, who are unbeaten this season.

“My leadership team around me is phenomenal,’’ Brooker said.

“I would say some of the best brains in rugby and then some of the highest EQ players. It’s pretty special to be a part of.

“It’s also the relationship between us and the coaches has been strengthened...We’re not afraid to challenge each other and be honest.

‘’We’re all really aligned with those goals, so we’ll tell each other what we need to reach them.’’

Matatū are unbeaten after four rounds and Brooker was “super happy’’ with where they were at.

But they are still striving for more.

“We know there’s so much more left in the tank.’’

That means there is still room to grow ahead of the playoffs and should put other teams on watch, especially the Hurricanes Poua who Matatū meet in Timaru today.

“We’re all doing a lot of hard work to try and find what that actually looks like and how we’re going to reach that.

“But I think we’re learning each game and getting closer and closer and we’ll see what happens on Saturday.

“I think that’s going to be a real test of how we’re going so far and I know that Canes are going to come out absolutely firing. So if we can rely back on some pretty awesome skill set, and knowledge of the game, we’ll be hissing.’’

Matatū escaped with a 18-15 victory against the Poua last time in tough conditions and Brooker acknowledged they were a “complicated’’ team to come up against.

The Poua are on a two-game winning streak — their first consecutive victories — and beat the defending champion Blues 45-30 last week.

“They’re just a team that will go out there and play with absolute heart and pull out anything in front of you,’’ Brooker said.

“So you can’t prepare too too much for a team like that.

“It’s best that we just focus on ourselves and go out there with the best tool kit that we have.”

Matatū will also play at the revamped Fraser Park in Timaru for the first time.

“We love getting around the community and seeing our fans and meeting new people and getting to play in all the beautiful places Te Waipounamu [South Island] has to offer.’’

Otago prop Eilis Doyle will make her first appearance off the bench while Maia Joseph retains the No 9 jersey.

Charntay Poko replaces Hannah King, who hurt her hand last week, at No 10 and Lucy Jenkins gets her first minutes at blindside.

Otago hooker Tegan Willocks starts at hooker for the Poua and Greer Muir will come off the bench.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

Super Rugby Aupiki

Timaru, 2.05pm

Matatū: Maia Davis, Winnie Palamo, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Alena Saili, Charntay Poko, Maia Joseph, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Elinor-Plum King, Lucy Jenkins, Paris Lokotui, Emma Dermody, Pip Love, Nat Delamere, Marcelle Parkes. Reserves: Jett Hayward, Maddi Robinson, Eilis Doyle, Sophie Kerr, Sarah Jones, Kelsyn McCook, Holly Greenway, Binky Muamua.

Hurricanes Poua: Arene Landon-Lane, Wikitoria Viljoen, Leilani Hakiwai, Te Rauoriwa Gapper, Fia Laikong, Renee Holmes, Iritana Hohaia, Brianna Wallace, Neve Anglesey, Anahera Hamahona, Stacey Niao, Sam Taylor, Mo’omo’oga Palu, Tegan Willocks, Angel Mulu. Reserves: Jordyn Tihore, Keiana Roffey, Faythe Finau, Keelah Bodle, Greer Muir, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Kokako Raki, Hinemaringi Scott