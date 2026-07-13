Winemaker, viticulturist competition winners announced

Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year winner Matthew Kerruish and Central Otago Young Winemaker of the Year winner Lisa Fromont lift their respective trophies in Bannockburn earlier this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A winemaker and a viticulturist were crowned the best young professionals in their respective fields in Central Otago.

Te Kano Waitaki Estate vineyard and winery’s second-in-charge Lisa Fromont won the 2026 Central Otago Young Winemaker of the Year title.

Matthew Kerruish won the Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year title.

Mr Kerruish works for Vinewise Viticulture and for his family on their vineyards and winery, Folding Hills Wines in Bendigo.

In a statement, New Zealand Winegrowers said Mr Kerruish was ‘‘thrilled’’ to be representing Central Otago at the national final for the overall title of 2026 Young Viticulturist of the Year in Wairarapa at the end of next month.

Ms Fromont would not be able to represent Central Otago at the national finals of the Young Winemaker of the Year because at the same time she would be taking part in an exchange to France.

Both regional winners were announced at a ceremony at Bannockburn Hall earlier this month.

The young viticulturist competition was held at Otago Polytechnic’s campus in Bannockburn near Cromwell.

Otago Polytechnic senior horticulture lecturer Rachel Petrie said competitors had to complete a series of practical and theory-based challenges, testing their skills across key areas of viticulture.

Burn Cottage vineyard assistant Savannah McGhie, 19, won the professional reputation award at the Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year competition in Bannockburn. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Those tasks included pruning, building trellises, driving a tractor, pest and disease identification and a job interview.

The eight Central Otago competitors included three former polytechnic students — Cloudy Bay vineyard operator Jack McMonagle, 27, Carrick Winery’s second-in-charge Chavi Cleworth, 23 and Burn Cottage vineyard assistant Savannah McGhie, 19.

Ms McGhie won the professional reputation award and Mr Cleworth placed third overall.

The nationwide competition was launched in 2006 by the New Zealand Winegrowers organisation and aimed to provide an opportunity for viticulturists, aged 30 years and younger to upskill, grow in confidence and start making a name for themselves within the industry, Ms Petrie said.

shawn.mcavinue@odt.co.nz