No powers to suspend licences of drivers who need to resit tests: NZTA

Photo: ODT files

The NZ Transport Agency has confirmed it has no powers to suspend the licences of up to 650 drivers who must resit their tests following an investigation into driver testing officers.

RNZ earlier revealed 16 driver testing officers had been suspended with a further seven stood down following an investigation by NZTA

The investigation relates to abnormal test results for both passenger and heavy vehicles across the country, with about 650 drivers needing to resit tests.

NZTA earlier confirmed the investigation will look at whether testing officers were receiving payments for passing people, and whether the officers were working together.

On Monday, an NZTA spokesperson told Checkpoint the agency would begin contacting affected drivers this week.

"Affected drivers will be required to resit a full practical licence test within 60 days of the notice sent to them.

"These re-tests are required as some practical driving tests carried out by these officers may not have been completed properly or to the required standard, and where we can't rely on a test result we need to confirm that the driver meets the required standard for the class of licence they hold. Retesting is the most effective way to do that."

The spokesperson said the drivers may continue to drive pending the outcome of the required test.

"While our investigation has identified concerns with test results which suggest that some tests may not have been completed properly, NZTA can suspend licences only in circumstances prescribed by legislation, such as on medical grounds, following the accumulation of demerit points, or where a court or statutory suspension applies."

The spokesperson said the director of land transport had powers under the driver licensing legislation to require licence holders to undergo further testing or assessment where there were concerns about their continued fitness, competence, or entitlement to hold a licence.

"That is why the director is requiring these drivers to resit tests, to provide assurance that they meet the required standard."

RNZ has seen an email that was sent by NZTA to the commercial transport sector last week.

In the email, NZTA's head of commercial transport regulation, Tara Macmillan, said the agency had identified concerns about how practical tests were carried out by a number of VTNZ driver testing officers.

Macmillan said 16 current driver testing officers had been suspended, and a further seven had been stood down.

Some drivers, including those with Class 2-5 licences may be contacted by NZTA, she said.

"For most operators, there should be minimal impact. However, there may be some localised disruption, particularly where specialist testing capacity is limited.

"We would appreciate your members' support by encouraging drivers to read and respond to any correspondence from NZTA and, where required, to complete any required testing within the timeframe provided."

Tests occurred throughout the country

Speaking to Checkpoint earlier, NZTA's director of land transport Mike Hargreaves said it was too early to say exactly what had happened.

Asked if NZTA suspected the officers may have been getting backdoor payments to pass people, Hargreaves said it was "one of the areas that is going to be covered off in our investigation".

The investigation will also look at whether the officers were working together.

He said the 650 tests were a "50/50 split" of passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles.

Hargreaves confirmed police were involved and that "charges are possible".

"Any number of outcomes are possible."

He said the tests were "predominantly" carried out in Auckland, but were also carried out in a number of places across the country.

The revelations follow a review of driver licensing for trucks and other heavy vehicles found persisting weaknesses in regulatory practice.

The internal review - conducted in 2024 - was released to media in February under the Official Information Act.

The report highlighted weaknesses in regulatory practices, processes, and systems including competing priorities, turnover, and IT issues.

The review was conducted and delivered to the NZTA before serious misconduct, including bribery, was discovered at the VTNZ Highbrook branch in Auckland last year.

More than 300 people had to resit their driving tests after officers allegedly took money in return for passing applications.

The officers had allegedly been accepting payments to pass people taking practical drivers tests since 2023.