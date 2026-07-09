ODT Rugby Chat: Ready for the semifinals

On ODT Rugby Chat this week, brought to you by Garador, it's semifinal time and we go to the top and talk to two of the coaches who are squaring off against each other this weekend.

We have Josh Casey from the Eels and Monty Mitchell from Kaikorai.

We talk to both about their coaching journey in their clubs to get to premier level.

We talk injury concerns and who will front this weekend. The word is Kaikorai have strengthened up and the Eels have had some bad news.

We talk them through their respective quarterfinals and what they are working on for this weekend.

Stay with us for all the answers.