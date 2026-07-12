Sunday, 12 July 2026

Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in St Kilda

    By Tim Scott
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene in St Kilda this afternoon. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Emergency services at the scene in St Kilda this afternoon. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Three people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a four-vehicle crash in St Kilda.

    Police were called to the collision in Queens Dr, near the intersection with Marlow St, about 1.05pm today.

    Four vehicles were involved, a police spokesperson said this afternoon. 

    “The road is blocked while emergency services are in attendance.

    “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.”

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with three ambulances and one manager.

    Crews assessed and treated three patients, who were transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

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