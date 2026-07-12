Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in St Kilda

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Three people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a four-vehicle crash in St Kilda.
Police were called to the collision in Queens Dr, near the intersection with Marlow St, about 1.05pm today.
Four vehicles were involved, a police spokesperson said this afternoon.
“The road is blocked while emergency services are in attendance.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.”
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with three ambulances and one manager.
Crews assessed and treated three patients, who were transported to hospital in a moderate condition.