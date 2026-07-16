'Strong and unusual currents' in wake of quake

The National Emergency Management Agency has downgraded its tsunami warning to an advisory following an earthquake near Te Anau tonight.

The agency earlier said people on the West Coast from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point must immediately move to higher ground, out of tsunami evacuation zones or as far inland as possible.

Nema now says people in coastal areas should expect strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

The quake was first recorded as magnitude 6.3 but it has been revised down to 5.9.

It was 53km deep and Geonet says it delivered severe shaking to some areas. More than 20,000 people reported feeling the quake.

Nema earlier said land inundation was likely.

Though the previous evacuation order has been downgraded, Nema says people living on boats should still leave their vessels, and not return - as per their initial advisory.

GeoNet has reported several smaller quakes since the initial shake, though all have been of "light" or "weak" intensity.

Earth Sciences New Zealand scientist Bill Fry said the quake would have generated strong shaking near the epicentre.

He said he was hoping the aftershocks reduced in frequency, and didn't cause damage.

"We're still looking at the evolving aftershock situation, vigilant and with heightened monitoring to see if there are any larger after-shocks maybe that might have the potential to cause damage, or cause landsliding."

Following the quake the Queenstown Lakes District Council advised that the Edith Cavell Bridge at Arthurs Point has been closed and will be inspected by engineers "at first light".

An update will be provided about 8.30am.

Southland Mayor Rob Scott told RNZ "It's been quite a shake down there... but quite pleasing to hear that risk has been minimised and there's no need for an evacuation."

He said he had heard from people in Milford Sound who "did do the right thing" and got to higher ground at the time.

He'd heard that "so far everyone is all OK", but said he'd been told "there's been a bit of damage to houses in terms of cracking and the like".

A Te Anau resident earlier told the Otago Daily Times the shaking was long and loud.

"It sounded like a train."

A few things fell off the walls and the windows rattled so hard, it sounded like they'd break.

"The walls were definitely moving."

Te Anau had earthquakes relatively often, but ones that strong were unusual, she said.

She was not aware of any wider damage yet.

- Allied Media/RNZ