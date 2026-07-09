All Blacks make five changes for Italy

Ethan de Groot has retained his spot starting at loosehead prop for the All Blacks game against Italy this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks have made five changes to the starting XV and six changes to the reserves for this weekend's sold out test against Italy in Wellington.

It's a significantly different side to the one that beat France 34-32 in Christchurch last week though the selections in many of the key positions remain the same.

Prop Tyrel Lomax comes into the starting front row alongside Codie Taylor and Ethan de Groot, replacing Fletcher Newell, who drops out of the match-day 23.

Tupou Vaa'i returns from concussion at lock to partner Sam Darry, pushing Chiefs team-mate Josh Lord out of the second row.

Captain Ardie Savea and Luke Jacobson remain at number eight and openside flanker respectively, though Wallace Sititi is back from injury at blindside.

Last week's number six Peter Lakai is rested, with Blues loosie Anton Segner set to make his test debut from the bench.

In the backs, Cam Roigard and Ruben Love stay at halfback and first five respectively. Jordie Barrett has been retained at second five, with his Hurricanes team-mate Billy Proctor to start at centre, taking over from Quinn Tupaea.

Leroy Carter gets a start on the left wing in place of Caleb Clarke, who has been omitted from the side, with Will Jordan retained on the right wing. Damian McKenzie remains at fullback, while the Hurricanes utility back Josh Moorby has been named in the reserves and will likely make his All Blacks debut.

Fellow Hurricanes wing Fehi Fineanganofo, who made his debut off the bench against France, is unavailable due to a shoulder strain.

The reserve front rowers have changed from last weekend with Samisoni Taukeiaho, Pasilio Tosi and George Bower taking over from Asafo Aumua and Xavier Numia and Lomax.

Veteran midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown is on the bench and could make his first appearance for the All Blacks since returning from a sabbatical in Japan, while Cortez Ratima is the backup halfback.

There is no specific first five cover on the bench with Beauden Barrett once again left out of the matchday 23.

Coach Dave Rennie said he and his fellow selectors, Neil Barnes and Sir Graham Henry, have sought to balance continuity with opportunity in selecting the side.

"There are a number of players and combinations who we felt deserved and would benefit from a second successive run, and other players who have earned the right to get their opportunity.

"We are excited for Josh and Anton to potentially earn their first All Blacks caps, following Xavier, Fehi and Jamie's debuts against France. Congratulations to Tyrel Lomax who also brings up a special milestone, playing his 50th All Blacks test."

Rennie said they won't be taking Italy lightly, despite the fact the Italians have never beaten the All Blacks.

"This is a strong side to reflect the respect we have for this Italian team. They have shown through the Six Nations competition that they are capable of knocking over any team, so we have prepared for a tough challenge and look forward to facing it in front of a sold-out Wellington crowd."

All Blacks team to play Italy

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson, Wallace Sititi, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Darry, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Anton Segner, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby.