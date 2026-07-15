Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’

Sam Neill at his Two Paddocks vineyard in Central Otago. PHOTO: RNZ

One of Central Otago’s brightest stars and biggest advocates is being remembered as someone who was truly at home in the district.

Tributes flowed from global celebrities, local winemakers and many others after Sir Sam Neill’s family announced his death at the age of 78 on Monday.

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley said Sir Sam’s contribution to the area extended well beyond the silver screen.

‘‘While the world knew him as an extraordinary actor, we knew him as a neighbour, a passionate advocate for our region and someone who genuinely loved this place,’’ Mrs Alley said.

‘‘Despite an international career that took him to every corner of the globe, Central Otago was home.

‘‘It wasn’t unusual to see Sir Sam enjoying a coffee, picking up takeaways, or chatting to friends while waiting in line at the pharmacy.

‘‘He was approachable, genuine and deeply connected to the community he chose to call home.’’

He was patron of Eden Hore Central Otago and the founding patron of the Dunstan Hospital Foundation Charitable Trust.

Trust chairman Warwick Deuchrass said the organisation was ‘‘heartbroken by the loss’’.

His support had helped the hospital secure vital equipment and raise funds locally, Central Otago Health Services chief executive Hayley Anderson said.

Last week, Sir Sam was named a Fellow of New Zealand Winegrowers in recognition of his decades of service to the industry.

Steve Green, who led the Central Otago Winegrowers Association and worked with Sir Sam for more than three decades, said he had been ‘‘unstinting in his support of the industry’’, lending his global profile to promote both Central Otago and New Zealand wine.

Central Otago locals have also been sharing their memories of the late actor, many describing his death as a ‘‘great loss to the region’’.

Visitor to the region Kath Stewart, said she grew up watching his films.

‘‘So many classics. Definitely a favourite is Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

‘‘He just knew how to play a true Kiwi ... because that’s who he was.’’