Nurse deregistered after stealing more than $20K from patients

Finn Davidson was sentenced at the Dunedin District Court in 2024. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

A Dunedin nurse who stole the wallets of vulnerable patients and fleeced them for more than $20,000 has had his professional registration cancelled.

Finn Davidson, 27, pleaded guilty to using a document to obtain a pecuniary advantage and was sentenced to six months’ community detention, 300 hours’ community work and 12 months’ intensive supervision when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court at the end of 2024.

Eighteen months later, Davidson had to front the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal where he signed a formal acceptance of liability, acknowledging his conduct and the prosecution reflected adversely on his fitness to practice.

In a recently released decision, the tribunal censured the former nurse and cancelled his registration.

In 2023, Davidson — who had only been in the role for five months — was working in Dunedin Hospital’s orthopaedic and surgical-specialties ward when he stole the wallet of a 75-year-old patient on his ward.

Using the PayWave function, he racked up a debt of $1274 over a couple of weeks.

The pattern of fraud continued with the nurse targeting three other patients over the ensuing months.

The crimes even continued after police got wind of the thefts and interviewed Davidson, the court heard at sentencing.

Two days after the meeting with officers, he embarked on his most significant offending, using the credit card of a Kaka Point woman repeatedly between September 2023 and January 2024, spending $19,952.

Judge Dominic Flatley called it "deceit of the highest level".

A psychiatric report, which was completed after Davidson was convicted, noted he was going through an "extreme personal crisis" at the time.

But the clinician said questions remained about the triggers.

"There are several unusual aspects to this offending, including the lack of apparent motive for it, the lack of effort to avoid detection, and the rapid escalation of the offending after police detected it.

"It suggests he was either compulsively driven to offend or this was a form of self-sabotage ... I am not still not convinced anyone has got the full picture about why [he] engaged in this offending."

Davidson — who had been a mental-health support worker for the past five months — told the tribunal he was experiencing ongoing health issues, the loss of an intimate relationship, gambling problems and was coping with impending fatherhood at the time of his fraud.

"I fully understand that the impact of my actions goes far beyond the material loss.

"I also know that I have caused harm to the reputation of the nursing profession and to the trust the public places in their profession," he said.

Counsel Kiri Rademacher argued suspension of registration was the appropriate outcome, rather than cancellation, pointing to the work her client had done to stabilise his life.

"We have been impressed at Mr Davidson’s insight and his subsequent efforts to get back on an even keel.

"We accept his genuine passion as a healthcare worker and the evidence before us concerning his aptitude and considerable promise as a nurse," tribunal chairman Gregor Allan said.

However, he stressed the legislation was there to protect the health and safety of the public.

The cancellation of Davidson’s registration did not bar a return to nursing.

If he did, conditions set by the tribunal included:

• Within six months, he must undertake a course relating to professional boundaries and ethics.

• He must undertake professional supervision for a year.

• For two years, he must disclose the HPDT decision to any employer.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz