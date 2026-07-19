World-class nursing suite opens at SIT

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the SIT's newly refurbished School of Nursing's state-of-the-art clinical and simulation suite was the job Nursing academic lead Karyn Madden had been looking forward to. Photo: Toni McDonald

Twenty-five years after the Southern Institute of Technology launched its free-fee scheme, the School of Nursing celebrated opening its refurbished state-of-the-art clinical and simulation suite last week.

Nursing academic lead Karyn Madden said the clinical teaching suite had been expanded by about one-third and now included IV infusion pumps, hospital beds, cardiac monitors, ECG machines, defibrillators, bladder scanners and electronic medication management systems.

‘‘[It] represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare education, patient safety, workforce readiness and the communities our graduates will go on to serve.’’

It was also investment in students, patient safety, workforce development, healthcare education and the future health of the communities where graduates would serve.

‘‘I’m incredibly proud to say that these developments position SIT amongst the most contemporary and innovative clinical simulation environments in New Zealand.’’

SIT board deputy chairwoman Maree Howden said Southland Polytechnic initially started its comprehensive nursing programme in 1978.

‘‘Southland nurses were known for their resilience, their practical expertise, discipline and strong commitment to caring for Southlanders.’’

The new state-of-the-art suite now represented the evolution of nursing education in Southland which offered an important bridge between theory and practice which enhanced patient safety.

The multiple scenarios that could run simultaneously allowed students to practise in a complex real-world healthcare environment before entering clinical placements.

‘‘It allows students to safely make mistakes, develop clinical judgement, ask questions and grow into clinicians who are adaptable, reflective and ready for contemporary healthcare.’’

Chief executive Bharat Guha said SIT’s bachelor of nursing degree was its longest-running programme, which he credited to the high quality teaching and modern facilities.

‘‘Although you say that we are one of the best in the country, I would actually say we are world-class.’’

The nursing degree has already received 150 enrolment applications for 2027. — Toni McDonald