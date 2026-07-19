Fare zones proposed for new service

Oamaruvians travelling on a soon-to-be launched public bus service would pay $10 to go to Dunedin under a proposed zone-based fare system.

Passengers getting the bus within Oamaru would pay $2.50.

A stop-off in Hampden would cost $5 while a journey to Palmerston, Waikouaiti or Karitane would be $7.50, under the four-zone option proposed by the Otago Regional Council.

The council gave a seven-days-a-week bus service between Oamaru and Dunedin the go-ahead at a meeting last month.

The service will start on October 1 and be run by GoBus.

Departure will be about 8.20am from north Oamaru, and in the afternoon about 5.05pm from Dunedin.

The council is surveying residents on a proposed zone-based fare system for public transport across Otago.

Transport portfolio co-lead Cr Matt Hollyer said a zone-based fare system ‘‘would allow ORC to charge more for longer distance fares’’.

‘‘By charging higher fares for longer distance travel, we have a system that better reflects the costs of running it, while still being accessible and affordable.’’

The Oamaru service will be an extension of the Dunedin-Palmerston 1 bus service. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The previous zone system was ‘‘complex and costly’’, ‘‘and we don’t want to go back to what we had’’.

A survey has been launched, which runs until July 29 and is available at orc.govt.nz/buszones

ORC is also asking people to share their views on fare caps and potentially going cashless.

From 2027, bus and ferry users will be able to pay their fare with most contactless options when national ticketing system Motu Move is introduced.

A second option being consulted on includes an inner Dunedin zone ($10 from Oamaru), with travel to an ‘‘outer’’ zone including Warrington, Port Chalmers and Mosgiel costing $7.50 instead.