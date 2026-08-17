A dog that attacked and killed a one-year-old boy at a Christchurch home was a crossbreed that had not previously come to the city council's attention.

A Givealittle page had raised more than $41,000, as of Monday afternoon, for the parents of Sonny-Charles Watson, who was attacked at the Aranui property on Friday, August 14.

Emergency services were called to a report of a child sustaining serious dog bite injuries on Basingstoke Street.

The boy was found in a critical condition and died at the scene, despite the efforts of first responders and a member of the household, police said.

Police said the dog, which lived at the family home, had been removed from the property and officers were working with animal control.

Christchurch City Council said the dog was a crossbreed.

Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said it was being held at an animal shelter pending the outcome of the police investigation.

"The dog is registered and has not previously come to the council's attention. There had been no prior reason for council officers to visit the property.

"As the matter remains under investigation, the council is unable to provide any further comment at this time."

The Givealittle page, set up by a family friend, named Sonny's parents as Gregory Watson and Jordan Doherty, both instructors at Checkmat Christchurch Brazilian jiujitsu gym.

The friend said they hoped to ease the financial burden on the couple after their "sudden and heartbreaking loss".

"Affectionately known as 'Sunshine', Sonny truly lived up to his name. He brought so much happiness and warmth wherever he went, especially to the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym that was, in many ways, his second home," the fundraiser said.

"Greg and Jordan are the heart of our Jiu Jitsu [sic] community. They are deeply loved and respected, and they are two of the most generous people we know."

On Sunday police released a statement from the boy's parents.

"Sonny was not just the light of our lives but everyone he came in contact with. The most beautiful little boy, full of love and laughter for everyone. Shine bright our ray of sunshine."

The young child was killed in a dog attack on Basingstoke Street in Aranui, Christchurch, on August 15. Photo: Tim Brown / RNZ

Police urged the public not to speculate on the tragedy.

"The loss of a child is a tragedy beyond words and we continue to support Sonny's family as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve," they said.

Christchurch East MP Reuben Davidson said it was a tragedy for the family and the wider community.

Local Burwood Ward councillor Kelly Barber said his thoughts were with the child's family.

"It's a very sad situation and my first thoughts were with the family and how devastated they must be at the loss of their child. I also hope there is something we can learn from the ongoing police investigation that reduces the likelihood of this ever happening again."

Government weighs stronger penalties, greater council powers

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said the government was reviewing the Dog Control Act to ensure councils had the tools to manage dangerous dogs.

"The news of this dog attack is devastating and my thoughts are with the child's family and everyone affected.

"Every New Zealander should be able to feel safe in their community and not fear being attacked by a dangerous and uncontrolled dog."

Watts said stronger penalties and greater powers for council officers were among the options being considered as part of the review.

He said the government had also released updated dog control and enforcement guidelines, giving councils clearer and more consistent guidance under the current framework.

Officials were working with councils, animal control officers and other stakeholders to identify further changes that might be needed, Watts said.