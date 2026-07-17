Watch: Dunedin premier rugby final live stream

The Dunedin Club rugby final between Kaikorai and Harbour is being live streamed here on Saturday afternoon at 3pm with live commentary from our local "scream team" PD, OB and Pipes.

It's a repeat of last year's final which was an absolute thriller with nearly 90 points being scored and Kaik winning by five and both teams out on their feet as the final whistle blew.

Here's a preview to the game on ODT Rugby Chat: