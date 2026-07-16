All Blacks make four changes for Ireland clash

Tupou Vaa'i looks to get a pass away for the All Blacks against Italy in Wellington last Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has made four changes to his side which will try to defend their Eden Park streak against the Irish on Saturday.

Tupou Vaa'i has been shifted from lock to blindside flanker, while Josh Moorby starts on the left wing after making his debut from the bench in last week's win over Italy.

Josh Lord and Patrick Tuipulotu will form the second row, with Ardie Savea and Luke Jacobson maintaining their positions in the loose forwards.

Up front, Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax get the nod, with Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua and Fletcher Newell to come off the bench.

Debutant Anton Segner will get the chance to add a second test cap to his name in the reserves, while fellow loose forward Peter Lakai returns to the side on the bench.

Rennie has kept playmakers Cam Roigard and Ruben Love together with Quinn Tupaea returning to the midfield to partner Jordie Barrett.

Will Jordan, fresh off becoming the highest try-scorer in All Black test history, will play on the right wing once again, with Damian McKenzie at fullback.

Rennie said Ireland had been one of the best sides in the world for a number of years and the All Blacks were well aware of the challenge they posed.

"We have selected a strong team that allows some of the combinations we have tested to continue building, and rewards players who have impressed over the last two rounds, including some of our recent debutants."

Rennie said the impact players would have a crucial role in the test.

"We know how important our bench will be against a team as tenacious as Ireland, so have selected players who we know are capable of making an impact and influencing the course of the game."

On the back of two wins to kick off the Nations Championship against France and Italy, the All Blacks head to Auckland to take on the also unbeaten Ireland.

It will mark the first defence of the streak in the Rennie era, the All Blacks having not lost at Eden Park in 32 years and 52 tests.

All Blacks to play Ireland:

(Test caps in brackets)

1. Ethan de Groot (42)

2. Codie Taylor (108)

3. Tyrel Lomax (50)

4. Josh Lord (14)

5. Patrick Tuipulotu (56)

6. Tupou Vaa'i (46)

7. Luke Jacobson (26)

8. Ardie Savea (108) (Captain)

9. Cam Roigard (19)

10. Ruben Love (7)

11. Josh Moorby (1)

12. Jordie Barrett (80)

13. Quinn Tupaea (25)

14. Will Jordan (56)

15. Damian McKenzie (76)

16. Asafo Aumua (21)

17. Xavier Numia (1)

18. Fletcher Newell (36)

19. Anton Segner (1)

20. Peter Lakai (9)

21. Cortez Ratima (23)

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (89)

23. Caleb Clarke (34)

Unavailable due to injury: Fehi Fineanganofo (shoulder); Leroy Carter (shoulder)