'Special moment' for Moorby to share debut with family

New All Black Josh Moorby evades a tackle during his debut against Italy in Wellington on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

Josh Moorby made his All Blacks debut on Saturday night against Italy, but his achievement didn't fully sink in until he shared an emotional moment with his family.

Making a beeline for his parents, brother and grandparents in the Wellington crowd, the Hurricanes wing and All Black No 1236 couldn't hold back the tears as he was embraced.

Moorby said on Monday it was a joy to make his debut in front of his whānau.

"I didn't know that they were actually taking a video and yeah it's such a special moment that I was able to share with my family," Moorby said.

"I wasn't too emotional during the week, but as I saw my grandparents it really hit me."

Moorby, a former Southland Stag who played club rugby for Dunedin and was a Highlanders injury replacement in 2021, was enveloped by his proud parents who lovingly rubbed his head, neck and shoulders and whispered words of congratulations as he cried in their arms.

He said it meant the world to have his family in the stands.

"It meant everything to see them all there. I'm fortunate both my grandparents are still here with with me. To have them there and to see them and experience that at that moment, yeah it was really special."

Moorby expected to get his first test cap in Wellington after being named on the bench, but he didn't expect to get on so early in the match. Called on to replace the injured Leroy Carter 10 minutes before halftime, Moorby was thrust into the test match at short notice.

He said he was caught a little off guard.

"I had to warm up and sort of panicked a bit and tried to get warm really quick," Moorby said.

"It was obviously very niggly for Leroy, but for me, being thrown out there and not really having much time to think it, that's probably the best way to to do it."

With the All Blacks only leading by four points at that stage, Moorby said he didn't have time to reflect on his test debut until after the match.

"We still had a job to do and we had a very physical Italian team opposite us so I didn't have much time to think about that. It was just sort of what's my next job, but I let the moment take over after the game once the final whistle had blown."

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie was full of praise for Moorby's performance, comparing him to the All Blacks all-time leading try scorer, Will Jordan, who scored his 50th try on Saturday night to break Doug Howlett's record.

Rennie said Moorby and Jordan both have outstanding anticipation and an ability to put themselves in positions to take a pass to score. Moorby said it was a confidence boost to hear those comments.

"It's very nice to hear when you're compared to one of the greats of the All Blacks. It's so awesome here (in the team). We've got such good players in this environment and I'm just trying to soak it all up and learn as much as I can from from the players and from the management."

With Fehi Fineanganofo and Carter under injury clouds it's possible Moorby could get his second cap this weekend when the All Blacks host Ireland at Eden Park. Even if he doesn't get to play, he said he's loving his time with the national side.

"It's been an awesome couple of weeks so far."