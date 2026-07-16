Housing development set to breach Canterbury town's eastern 'boundary'

Farmland on Selwyn Rd may be rezoned for at least 3015 sections in a planned fast track application. Photo: Google

Fast expanding Rolleston could be in for another huge residential development which will breach its historically defined eastern boundary.

The Selwyn District Council has been notified of a planned fast track application for at least 3015 sections on rural land between Selwyn and Ellesmere Junction Rds.

Selwyn Rd has always been regarded as the town's eastern edge.

The land between Selwyn and Ellesmere Junction Rds is owned by the James Gammack Charitable Trust.

It was protected from sale through a trust agreement but several years ago a High Court ruling allowed the trustees to sell the land and purchase other agricultural land as Rolleston expanded.

Selwyn Times understands the land is still owned by the trust.

The council would not say who has applied for the fast track application, citing commercial sensitivity.

Selwyn Times is seeking the notification of the application from the council under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

It is among four applications the council was notified of in May and June which could see more than 8000 homes fast-tracked in Rolleston and Prebbleton.

The number of fast track applications has prompted Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon to write to RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop.

"Council’s concern is not with growth itself, but with the cumulative effect of multiple large residential proposals being advanced outside planned sequencing, ahead of confirmed infrastructure capacity and funding, and potentially ahead of demonstrated demand,” Gliddon said in the letter.

"Allowing further large-scale development through the fast track process, ahead of planned sequencing, risks creating a level of out-of-sequence growth that may be difficult to service.”

The latest data shows Selwyn’s population is expected to grow from 87,600 to 120,000 by 2035, and if the current growth rate continues, it could reach 160,000 by 2055.

By 2036, Rolleston is expected to grow by about 15,000 to 51,768. In that time 7876 homes are needed, with capacity for 9600.

By 2056 the population is projected to be 77,532. To meet the demand, 21,184 homes are needed, but projections say there is only capacity for 18,600.

The formative growth model predicts sufficient land capacity for housing over the next 10 years, but a shortfall over the following 30 years.

The report only factored in zoned land and did not include any of the latest fast track applications.

Three of the four latest applications were made by housing developer Urban Estates.

Two are side by side on Weedons Rd, running from Selwyn Rd west towards Glenbogle Dr. Combined, they could have up to 4350 sections.

The company has also applied to rezone rural land south of Trices Rd through to Leadleys Rd in Prebbleton for up to 950 sections.

Director Justin Wilson said the company decided to use the fast track process because the council was unable to accept any private plan changes.

While the district plan was signed off in 2023, there is still one appeal to be resolved, and after which there is a two-year stand-down period for private plan changes.

"In the way it is at the minute, we cannot achieve a private plan change,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Urban Estates wants to work collaboratively with the council on meeting the growth demands in the district.

All four applications are still waiting to be approved for the fast track process, which requires ministerial sign-off.

If they get approved, the developers then have to prepare a further, more in-depth application which goes to an independent panel.

Wilson could not say how long this process could take or if approved when the land may be developed.

The main difference between the fast track process and the private plan change is the council does not have decision-making powers for fast track and can only submit to the expert panel.

A spokesperson for Bishop said the expert panels must seek comments from a range of parties, including local authorities, Māori groups, relevant ministers, neighbouring landowners and can invite others they consider relevant.

"As part of the decision-making on any referral applications in the district, the minister is required to invite comments on a project from Selwyn District Council as a relevant local authority.”