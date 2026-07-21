Whales continue to frolic around harbour mouth

PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Whales came close enough to shore at Long Beach near Dunedin for an onlooker to hear the sound of them crashing back into the water.

At least one of the pair of pelagic mammals photographed by the Otago Daily Times yesterday appeared to be a southern right whale, Department of Conservation marine species technical adviser Hannah Hendricks said.

‘‘This species often come very close to shore, but are not at risk of stranding, so it’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy connecting with the awe of nature from a safe distance,’’ she said.

‘‘We expect to see these whales around our southern coastlines at this time of year as they come closer to shore, whereas in summer months they go offshore to feed.’’

Most southern right whales spent winter in the subantarctic, but a few would make the journey further north and visit New Zealand’s mainland, Ms Hendricks said.

Historically, they would have been much more present in harbours around the country, she said.