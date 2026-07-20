Hungry drunk driver found eating roast dinner behind wheel

The man was discovered eating a roast dinner behind the wheel. Photo: Getty Images

A drunk man driving erratically on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway was discovered eating a roast dinner behind the wheel, police say.

Police received multiple complaints about the vehicle, which was allegedly swerving, slowing down and speeding up erratically on the motorway, about 6pm on Saturday.

It was found on the roundabout near Quarry Rd and police signalled for it stop, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The vehicle continued on the motorway at low speed before pulling over at Braeside.

Behind the wheel was a 53-year-old man who, rather than winding down his window to speak to police, “prioritised finishing his roast dinner meal that was on his lap”, Sgt Lee said.

“He admitted to recent alcohol consumption and failed his breath screening test.”

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 671mcg — the legal limit for people aged 20 and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

He was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court charged with excess breath alcohol third or subsequent.

The man also had his driver’s licence suspended for 28 days, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz