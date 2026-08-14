A Christchurch man has been charged with human trafficking and migrant exploitation in relation to 11 people, it has been confirmed.

Following questions from RNZ, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) National Manager of Investigations Jason Perry confirmed that a Christchurch man is facing 35 charges under the Crimes Act and Immigration Act.

The charges include allegations of "trafficking in persons and migrant exploitation".

"The charges relate to the alleged exploitation of 11 victims.

"Trafficking in persons and migrant exploitation are serious offences that can have a significant impact on victims. INZ is committed to identifying, investigating and prosecuting this offending where there is sufficient evidence to do so."

Perry said the charges followed a "complex investigation" by INZ's immigration compliance and investigations team.

"As the matter is now before the courts, we are unable to make any further comment on the allegations, evidence, or the defendant at this time.

"INZ encourages anyone who suspects migrant exploitation or trafficking in persons offences being committed to report it so it can be assessed and investigated."