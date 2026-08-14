RNZ is preparing to reduce its staff numbers by about 10% over the coming year.

It is adjusting to a reduction in the amount of funding received from the government.

Chief executive and editor-in-chief Paul Thompson said RNZ’s priority was to communicate clearly and honestly with staff and support them as much as possible while it responded to reduced funding.

“We have already taken steps over the past year to reduce spending, including a reduction in workforce size last year.

“Now, due to a further reduction in our funding this year, and with more reductions indicated for the next two financial years, we need to make further savings to remain financially sustainable and continue delivering on our public media charter for New Zealanders.

“This will involve a reduction in staffing of around 10% over the next financial year, affecting approximately 25 to 30 roles. This will involve a series of targeted changes.”

Staff are again being offered the option of voluntary redundancy in the first instance.

“RNZ’s focus is to continue to do a great job for New Zealanders and minimise impact on content while making the organisation more efficient and sustainable. We will continue to prioritise trusted news, information and entertainment, and to work with our people on these challenges and keep them fully informed as decisions are made.”

It was earlier revealed that changes would be made to the Saturday Morning programme, which would move from two hosts to one alongside a reduction in production team numbers.