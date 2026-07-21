Tuesday, 21 July 2026

Serious crash closes part of SH99 in Southland

    By Laine Priestley
    1. Southland

    A serious crash has closed part of State Highway 99 near Wallacetown in Southland. 

    Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway, near Price Rd, about 5.20pm today.

    "Initial indicators are that there are serious injuries," a police spokeswoman said. 

    The highway is closed from Cumnock St in Wallacetown to Taramoa Rd, the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised. 

    Diversions are in place at Ryal Bush-Wallacetown Rd and Oporo Flat Rd. 

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

    Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

    - additional reporting Allied Media

    Map: NZTA/Waka Kotahi
    Map: NZTA/Waka Kotahi